NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Talk about finding a diamond in the rough.
A TSA officer is being praised for helping a couple find a diamond that had fallen off the wife’s engagement ring at John F. Kennedy International Airport.READ MORE: Police: Driver Suffered Apparent Medical Episode Before Slamming Into Long Island Home
Authorities said the Durannis were on their way to Guam for a pandemic-delayed honeymoon. After passing through security, the couple stopped at an airport coffee shop, where the wife realized the stone was missing from her ring.
“My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation,” husband Amir Khan Durrani wrote in an email to TSA.
He raced back to security and told officers what happened.READ MORE: Plane Lands On Causeway In Ocean City, N.J.
Authorities said about five hours later, Lead TSA Officer John Killian saw something shiny on the floor between the metal detector and X-ray machine.
“I spotted the sparkle and thought to myself, ‘No way that could really be it.’ I walked over and picked it up,” Killian said in a press release. “The shine caught my eye. I was like, ‘Wow, I just found this diamond!’”
When the couple landed in Guam, they sent a photo to confirm it was their missing diamond, and they were able to pick it up upon their return.MORE NEWS: Hearing Held On New York City's Ranked Choice Voting System
“I would like to commend everyone and their efforts for finding our diamond and safekeeping it before our return back to New York,” Durrani wrote in an email. “I want to mention deep down in my heart, that this moment put us in relief. I hope everyone understands how much this meant to my wife and me.”