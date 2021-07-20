NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ben & Jerry’s is facing backlash after announcing it will stop selling ice cream in occupied Palestinian territories.
Fans of the socially conscious brand have taken Ben & Jerry's to task for doing business in Israel, especially in West Bank settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.
Not everyone agrees with the plan to stop selling there, however. That includes Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“I will not be eating any more Cherry Garcia for a while,” he said Tuesday. “This is a mistake. They shouldn’t do this.”
Some grocery store chains are pulling Ben & Jerry's ice cream from their shelves as a result of the boycott.
Israel’s government is warning of “severe consequences” if the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s doesn’t reverse the decision.