MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A bull is running loose Tuesday on Long Island.
Suffolk County Police say the 1,500 pound animal broke through a fence and escaped from a farm on Barnes Road in Manorville.READ MORE: N.Y. Officials Issue Air Quality Health Advisory Due To West Coast Wildfires
As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, animal rights advocates say the bull faced imminent death due to the Eid holiday.
“Mom there’s a cow outside! Credit: Adrian Quinones. A wild bull is loose in the Mastic area after escaping from slaughterhouse. Animal Rights advocates searching for him – say he faced imminent death as a result of Eid holiday today. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/qOWthDMgL2
— Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) July 20, 2021READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein Transferred To California To Face Additional Sex Assault Charges
Calls started coming in around 8:20 a.m. from people who spotted the bull in Mastic and Shirley.
Sunrise Highway was closed at exit 58 for a time but has since reopened.
Anyone who sees the animal is urged to use caution and call 911.MORE NEWS: De Blasio Blasts MTA Over Congestion Pricing Delays
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.