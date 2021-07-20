CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Long Island, manorville, Suffolk County

MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A bull is running loose Tuesday on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say the 1,500 pound animal broke through a fence and escaped from a farm on Barnes Road in Manorville.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, animal rights advocates say the bull faced imminent death due to the Eid holiday.

Calls started coming in around 8:20 a.m. from people who spotted the bull in Mastic and Shirley.

Sunrise Highway was closed at exit 58 for a time but has since reopened.

Anyone who sees the animal is urged to use caution and call 911.

