NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is upping the pressure on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make progress on congestion pricing.

The mayor presented the MTA with a fake $15 billion check Tuesday, saying that implementing congestion pricing would effectively invest that same amount into the city’s mass transit.

“If we want to fix the horrible flooding that we saw last week? If we want to make sure the signals are fixed so the trains actually can move? If you want modern stations, here it is, staring us in the face,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said congestion pricing, which would charge drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street, would also free Midtown from gridlock and help the planet.

De Blasio said he wants the MTA to name appointees to the Traffic Mobility Review Board, and finish the environmental review on the impacts of congestion pricing.

“There is a federally-required process. The MTA is following that detailed process which doesn’t allow arbitrarily cutting corners. An environmental assessment is complicated and we are working through issues with the Federal Highway Administration and our partners at the New York City and New York State Departments of Transportation,” said Ken Lovett, the MTA’s senior advisor on congestion pricing. “As we have said repeatedly, the Central Business District Tolling Program will be a huge environmental benefit for the region while also providing a major boost to mass transit, and we’re working diligently to implement it as soon as possible.”