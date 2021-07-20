NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended for two games and fined for “excessive arguing” with umpires in Sunday’s game with the Pirates.
It follows Rojas strenuously objecting to a fair/foul call that resulted in three runs for the Pirates.

Here are the best replays of the Kevin Newman hit and Taijuan Walker error pic.twitter.com/FIeHj2jLHB
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021
Pitcher Taijuan Walker thought the ball had rolled foul and tossed it aside, but the home plate umpire ruled the ball fair, resulting in three runs.
The MLB said Rojas went too far.
The Mets eventually came back and won the game 7-6.
The first of the two game suspension took place Monday.