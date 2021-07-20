NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Greg Knapp, who recently joined the New York Jets coaching staff as their passing game coordinator, is reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle.
According to 9News in Denver, agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed Knapp was badly injured following an accident in California. CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, adding the driver involved is cooperating with police and there were reportedly no indications that alcohol was a factor.
A statement from the Knapp family said, in part, “While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support — it has meant the world to us.”
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2021
Knapp, 58, is known throughout the league for his work with quarterbacks. He was hired by the Jets in January to tutor rookie Zach Wilson, who New York selected No. 2 overall in this year’s draft.
READ MORE: Meet Zach Wilson, The Jets New Quarterback
New Jets head coach Robert Saleh also issued a statement, saying though the season is just getting started, Knapp has already made in indelible mark on the franchise.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2021
Before joining the Jets, Knapp worked for six NFL teams dating back to 1997.