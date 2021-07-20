NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The wildfire problem on the West Coast is now causing trouble all the way across the country.

New York state officials issued an air quality health advisory for the entire state, citing concerns over fine particulate matter from the wildfires.

The advisory is in effect through midnight.

Air quality health advisories are issued when state officials say the Air Quality Index (AQI) rises above 100. The AQI can be driven by pollution, ozone, and fine particulate matter – in this case, haze from the wildfires.

“What happens is, when we see those wildfires – multiple wildfires – out west, is we typically can see some of that smoke as far east as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said CBS2’s Elise Finch. “And typically what happens is, we see a little bit of haze, and fine particulate matter, and that’s what we’re dealing with today.”

“It’s an issue for people with respiratory problems, and you’re encouraged to avoid any strenuous activity outdoors today,” Finch added.

Officials say exposure to fine particulate matter can irritate your eyes, nose and throat, cause coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure can also worsen certain medical conditions like asthma and heart disease.

New York officials urge people to take the following steps to reduce pollution:

Use mass transit instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are strongly advised to carpool only with members of their households

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air

Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures

Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.

