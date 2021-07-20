NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot on Staten Island on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the West New Brighton section.
Investigators say shots were fired after some sort of dispute between two large groups.
The teen was shot in the arm. He is expected to survive.
A search for suspects is ongoing.