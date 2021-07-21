NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in the case of a 4-year-old getting hit by a dirt bike in Queens.
Twenty-nine-year-old Argenis Rivas, of Queens, was caught after someone gave a tip to Crime Stoppers about a TikTok video where the alleged dirt bike operator blames the child's parents for the accident.
Rivas is facing multiple charges, including assault and reckless endangerment.
UPDATE: A 29-year-old male was arrested and charged for the collision involving a 4-year-old boy in Flushing Meadow Park on Sunday. https://t.co/kIQGPXGEJd
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2021
The boy was hit in a parking lot inside Flushing Meadows-Corona Park just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
The boy is in critical condition.