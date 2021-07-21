Storm WatchFast-Moving Storms Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hit-and-Run, Local TV, New York, Queens, TikTok

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in the case of a 4-year-old getting hit by a dirt bike in Queens.

Twenty-nine-year-old Argenis Rivas, of Queens, was caught after someone gave a tip to Crime Stoppers about a TikTok video where the alleged dirt bike operator blames the child’s parents for the accident.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Struck By Dirt Bike, NYPD Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver

Rivas is facing multiple charges, including assault and reckless endangerment.

The boy was hit in a parking lot inside Flushing Meadows-Corona Park just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

MORE NEWS: NYPD On The Hunt For Dirt Bike Rider Who Critically Injured 4-Year-Old Boy In Queens

The boy is in critical condition.

CBSNewYork Team