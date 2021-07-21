MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s COVID-19 numbers are up sharply Tuesday, part of a trend we’re seeing nationwide. In Minnesota, 625 new cases were announced, along with one new death. Against the number of new tests processed, Tuesday’s presumed positivity rate is at 11.7%.

The state health department says some of these new numbers are from the weekend, but it’s still a sharp uptick from last week, and experts are warning it will get worse.

Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic is one of the nation’s leading experts on vaccines. He says he is still wearing a mask even when he steps out of his Mayo office.

“I think there is no question that we are going to see a surge,” he said. “In a crowded scenario, I am in a mask, indoors or outdoors.”

The Minnesota Department of Health say 99% of new cases in Minnesota are in unvaccinated people, and 75% of those new cases are the Delta variant.

“It’s a serious warning for us in Minnesota,” he said. “We are seeing the Delta variant really take over.”

Poland shared a particularly dire warning for those still unvaccinated for COVID.

“Don’t be deceived that ‘I got this far and I am OK.’ This is a very different variant. It will find you,” he said. “This virus will find everybody who is not immune.”

He is especially worried about children too young to get the vaccine, and teens whose parents are on the fence.

“We are seeing a rise in severe disease and hospitalizations among young people,” Poland said.

He agrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics that, this fall, all kids should wear a mask in school, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“A mask is not a political symbol. It is a medical symbol of taking care of yourself and others,” he said.

Poland says the risk in even crowded outdoor settings is evidenced by this new surge, which is coming just two weeks after the Fourth of July.

“This is a serious, current and present danger to you and your families’ health if you are not vaccinated,” he said.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Instead of service with a smile, a McDonald’s customer in Queens said he was smacked by employee after being refused service. The customer has now filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars. As Christine Sloan reported, exclusive video obtained by CBS2 showed customer James Jin Kim trying to record an employee who he said refused to wait on him at a McDonald’s on Main Street in Flushing, Queens. Thirty seconds later, the employee is seen coming at Kim with what appeared to be a broom, swinging it around, and smacking the phone out of his hand. Attorney Christine Bae represents Kim, and is suing McDonald’s for $10 million. She said Kim grabbed his cellphone to show that he was not being served despite waiting 15 minutes. “Someone from the back said, ‘We don't serve people like you,’ pointing at him, ‘You get out of my restaurant,’" Bae said. "He felt very embarrassed, and the other employees, when you see the video clip, they stand there laughing at him and ridiculing this whole situation as if it’s some comedy that happened." According to a police complaint, employee Rooshi Sajjad was charged with attempted assault during the February incident. The Queens District Attorney’s office said Sajjad pleaded guilty, and charges will be dismissed in a month if she stays out of trouble. CBS2 discovered the employee charged in the incident still works at the McDonald’s. Sloan asked her if she wanted to comment, and she said no and referred Sloan to the corporation. CBS 2 contacted McDonald’s several times about the complaint, but the company has not responded. But McDonald’s franchisee Luigi Solimeo did release a statement saying there was more to the story than appeared in the video. “Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of my customers and employees,” Solimeo said in the statement. “The video does not capture all of the details surrounding that event last February. As this is a legal and personnel matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.” You May Also Be Interested In These Stories [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="4"]