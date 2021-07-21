TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Wednesday that he called a game changer for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
One hundred thirty five million dollars in federal funds will be available for those eligible.
“Of the $135 million, $55 [million] is for micro-businesses, defined as five or fewer employees, $10 million for for-profit arts and cultural institutions, $15 million for food and beverage establishments, desperately needed,” Murphy said.
Ten million dollars will be available for child care operators, and another $45 million for small businesses and nonprofits, to be determined the Economic Development Authority.