NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man who ran onto the field during the Yankees game Tuesday night is now facing charges.
Numerous stadium workers and officers were needed to hold the man down and escort him out.
It took seven stadium workers/officers to keep this fan down after he ran on the field
— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 21, 2021
Leonardo Lertora-Leiva, 25, has been charged with criminal trespass.
He was given a desk appearance ticket and released.
A fan throws a ball at Alex Verdugo and he is not happy. The Red Sox all left the field
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021
It’s just the latest incident of bad behavior at the stadium. Just last week, a fan was banned for life from all MLB games after hitting Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball.