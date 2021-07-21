Storm WatchPowerful, Fast-Moving Storms Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man who ran onto the field during the Yankees game Tuesday night is now facing charges.

It happened during the sixth inning against the Phillies.

Numerous stadium workers and officers were needed to hold the man down and escort him out.

Leonardo Lertora-Leiva, 25, has been charged with criminal trespass.

He was given a desk appearance ticket and released.

It’s just the latest incident of bad behavior at the stadium. Just last week, a fan was banned for life from all MLB games after hitting Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball.

