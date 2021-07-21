Storm WatchPowerful, Fast-Moving Storms May Bring Hail And Drench Parts Of The Tri-State This Afternoon; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a triple shooting that happened last week in Queens.

A man can be seen raising a gun and firing multiple rounds.

(Credit: NYPD)

It happened around 2 a.m. last Wednesday on 144th Street near Jamaica Avenue.

All three victims are expected to survive.

Police said the shooter and another suspect took off in an white SUV.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

