TORONTO (AP) — Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.READ MORE: LaMarre's Pinch-Hit Single Lifts Yanks Over Phils In 10
Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.READ MORE: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi Scores To Help NYC Beat Montreal
Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.MORE NEWS: Release The Kraken: New York, New Jersey NHL Players Headed To Seattle After Expansion Draft
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)