NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We haven’t even had the opening ceremonies yet, but we may have seen the biggest shocker of the summer Olympics.
The U.S. women's national soccer team had their 44-game unbeaten streak snapped.
They got crushed by Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday.
It had been 915 days since the U.S. last lost a match.
Megan Rapinoe summed it up best by saying, "We got our a**** kicked."
The U.S. faces New Zealand on Saturday.