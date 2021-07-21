Storm WatchFast-Moving Storms Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We haven’t even had the opening ceremonies yet, but we may have seen the biggest shocker of the summer Olympics.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team had their 44-game unbeaten streak snapped.

They got crushed by Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday.

It had been 915 days since the U.S. last lost a match.

Megan Rapinoe summed it up best by saying, “We got our a**** kicked.”

The U.S. faces New Zealand on Saturday.

