NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a group of armed suspects in a robbery spree across the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.
Investigators say the men were involved in at least 28 incidents, beginning back in May.
Newly released video shows three robberies in the Bronx, including one where a 37-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint on May 24.
The group is accused of taking victims' cellphones, wallets, jewelry and electronics.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.