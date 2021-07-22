NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local leaders put forward new recommendations to the New York City Department of Education on Thursday for finding ways to tackle trauma in schools.

They’re calling for schools to be “healing-centered,” CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“Let’s get rid of all the school practices that traumatize us,” said Keneisha Buckley, a 16-year-old student from Queens, who was chosen to represent her peers and speak at a rally outside City Hall.

“Why do the students like me have to go and see a police officer… the first thing they see… in the school building?” Keneisha said, expressing their concerns. “Why is it that students are late to class? Because they have to through metal detectors.”

Keneisha is part of the Healing-Centered Schools Working Group, which is asking the DOE to reevaluate its approach to school safety and discipline.

“Schools were not equipped to service our children who are suffering,” said Rasheedag Brown Harris, an advocate for healing-centered schools.

The group consists of parents, teachers, politicians and mental health advocates who say students are dealing with COVID trauma, like losing loved ones or parents losing their jobs, and at the same time witnessing a racial justice movement – Black Lives Matter marches and anti-Asian hate rallies.

“I’ve been very shocked about what was happening throughout this whole year. My friends and I were talking about it a lot,” said student Mei-Li McClanahan.

The group is asking the DOE to consider healing-centered approaches to punishment. For example, they suggest therapy instead of detention and more social workers instead of more metal detectors.

“Let’s say a child gets into a fight and, that would’ve normally been met with suspension,” said the group’s Tom Sheppard. “The way that this works now is, the school will actually meet with that student, meet with their parents, figure out what’s going on with this child.”

The group sent a list of recommendations to the DOE.

CBS2 asked the DOE if there are plans to adopt any of the suggestions, but is still waiting for a response.