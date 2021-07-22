GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An important deadline is fast approaching for some people to register for victims’ compensation from the 9/11 attacks, and it’s not just for first responders.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff explains, Court Cousins counts himself among the more fortunate. He survived 9/11. But 20 years later, he is paying for his decision to run to help from his volunteer firehouse to the smoldering ruins.

“We were all working in a dust filled environment. We didn’t appreciate at the time the toxic nature of the dust. Nobody hesitated to do their job, whether it was a civilian or a first responder,” Cousins said.

Now, like so many who worked on the toxic pile, he is battling two 9/11-related cancers.

Cousins is registered with the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, but he’s sounding the alarm for those who are not. A July 29th deadline is approaching to register for financial and death benefits.

“There were firefighters and first responders, there were people who worked there, hot dog cart vendors and office workers, kids going to school,” said Chief Robert Leonard of the Syosset Fire Department. “If you have had an illness that’s been documented, you need to register with the program.”

The registration deadline was extended after tireless lobbying, but the rules as to who must register by next week can seem confusing. In the simplest terms, victims who already have a certified illness or lost a loved one more than two years ago must register by July 29th. For everyone else, there’s no downside to registering now to preserve your rights – claims can be filed until 2090.

“We are at a 60% higher risk of getting a 9/11-related cancer than the rest of the population. So it’s not a matter if I’m gonna get it, it’s when I’m going to get it,” said John Feal of the FealGood Foundation.

“Play it safe, don’t take a chance. Do it now, while the window is open,” Cousins said.

Even if someone is not yet sick, there is no harm in registering by next Thursday.

Sixty eight cancers and other illnesses have been linked to 9/11.

Some 300 people have lost their lives so far due to 9/11 related illnesses.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER, or call 1-855-885-1555.