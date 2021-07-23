SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two black swans were rescued on the water after being abandoned in Southold.
As neighbors in kayaks worked to corral the birds Friday, John Di Leonardo of Long Island Orchestrating Nature tried to scoop them up with a net.
Di Leonardo says the black swans are native to Australia, and he believes these two were hand-raised.
In fact, the swans were being beaten up by our much larger white swans before the rescue.
Di Leonardo eventually got the black swans out of the water. They will likely head to a sanctuary.