By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Devils kept it all in the family Friday for the NHL Draft.

With the fourth pick, New Jersey selected Luke Hughes, the younger brother of their number one overall pick in 2019, Jack Hughes.

Luke Hughes is a defenseman who will play for the University of Michigan next season and expected to join the Devils in a couple years.

Meanwhile, the Rangers selected left wing Brennan Othmann with the 16th pick. The Islanders had no first-round pick.

