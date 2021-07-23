NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Devils kept it all in the family Friday for the NHL Draft.
With the fourth pick, New Jersey selected Luke Hughes, the younger brother of their number one overall pick in 2019, Jack Hughes.
Let's go live to the Hughes household and….#happychaos pic.twitter.com/pEDIuVP7tq
Luke Hughes is a defenseman who will play for the University of Michigan next season and expected to join the Devils in a couple years.
With the 16th overall pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, #NYR select LW Brennan Othmann.
Welcome to the Blueshirts! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/CeIgPBafsv
Meanwhile, the Rangers selected left wing Brennan Othmann with the 16th pick. The Islanders had no first-round pick.