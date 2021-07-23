by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just some stray showers, but mainly to our north. Highs will be in the low 80s again.
Tonight will become clear with temps falling into the 60s… 50s N&W.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

A round of showers pushes through Sunday morning, especially early, with a chance of showers/t’storms into the afternoon. Right now, there’s a marginal risk for severe t’storms; the focus will be across our northwest suburbs. Outside of all that, it will be warm and more humid with highs in the 80s.