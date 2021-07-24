NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man and a woman wanted in connection to a homicide in Brooklyn.
It happened on July 16 just before 8:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville for a report of an assault.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Quentin Stroman suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Saturday, the NYPD said 30-year-old Khalid McClean and 22-year-old Alisia Arthur were wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.