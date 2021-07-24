By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend! Get outside today if you can, it doesn't get much better than this for late July… bright skies, seasonable temps and low humidity.
Other than a few more clouds as we head toward evening, today is spectacular. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Hitting the beach? Just be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents along the south shore.
Clouds thicken tonight as a warm front approaches. Anytime after midnight, there’s a chance for a few showers, although it’s a bit better risk closer to dawn. Lows will range from near 70 in the city to the low 60s in the suburbs.

After a shower early Sunday morning, things dry out for a good part of the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temps in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be back too, so you’ll notice the muggy feel tomorrow.
By late afternoon, a cold front approaches and will spark off some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. A few could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
Things then start drying out again after midnight, and Monday and Tuesday are looking sunny, but hot. Temps will be back to around 90 degrees both days.
Have a great weekend!