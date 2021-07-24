NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Rangers are retooling their roster and have bought out the last remaining year on defenseman Tony DeAngelo‘s contract.
After an undisclosed incident in February, DeAngelo was put on waivers, assigned to the taxi squad but asked not to report.READ MORE: Hernández Hits 2 Of Toronto's 5 Homers In Win Over Mets
The move saves the Rangers over $4 million dollars in cap space next season.
MORE NEWS: Odor, Yankees Rally In 8th, End Boston's 4-Game Win Streak
OFFICIAL: #NYR have bought out the contract of defenseman Tony DeAngelo.READ MORE: Pro Surfer Kolohe Andino On His Journey To The Tokyo Olympics
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 24, 2021
DeAngelo is now a free agent.