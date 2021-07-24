CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Rangers are retooling their roster and have bought out the last remaining year on defenseman Tony DeAngelo‘s contract.

After an undisclosed incident in February, DeAngelo was put on waivers, assigned to the taxi squad but asked not to report.

The move saves the Rangers over $4 million dollars in cap space next season.

DeAngelo is now a free agent.

