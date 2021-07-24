NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Staten Island opened fire on a man they said swung a metal pipe at officers.

Neighbors said the 45-year-old was emotionally disturbed and making loud noises all night, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Police swarmed the the apartment complex in Oakwood Friday night in response to the officer-involved shooting.

Police said they were trying to get the man medical attention, but he refused and came at them with the pipe.

A photo shows the metal pipe police said the man swung at officers, which prompted one to open fire.

Neighbors said the man had been behaving erratically.

“I kept hearing a lot of banging and I heard sirens coming in,” one neighbor said.

“From speaking to my neighbors, he was mentally impaired because he was like that throughout the whole day,” said another.

Officers arrived in the neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person.

They found the man inside his home and were able to bring him to an ambulance. But the situation escalated when he tried to run back, police said.

“While being tended to by EMS, he left the ambulance, pushing his way past the officers in running, retreating back into his residence into a second floor apartment,” said Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy. “The officers followed him inside, where he was able to pick up a two-and-a-half foot metal pipe, which he began to swing at the officers.”

Police said one officer fired back, hitting the man in the torso.

An ambulance rushed the man to Staten Island University North Hospital. He was in stable condition.

We’re told both officers who responded to the call were also taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.