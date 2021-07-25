NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify three people who were allegedly lighting fireworks and assaulted a man who complained about the noise.
It happened at the corner of 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard North in Queens on July 23 around 10 p.m.
According to police, the 44-year-old victim was walking his dog when he saw the group lighting fireworks and screaming.
The man and the group got into an argument that escalated. The group kicked and punched the man before he was able to get away, police said.
The man refused medical attention, but reportedly suffered cuts and bruising.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.