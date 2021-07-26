NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was struck and killed by a car while trying to fix his tire overnight in Queens.
It happened just after midnight on the Long Island Expressway near Main Street in Flushing.READ MORE: New York City Begins Offering COVID Vaccine To Students, Parents & Staff At Summer Rising Sites
Police said they found the 52-year-old in the westbound lane of the LIE.
He was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Trump Advisor Thomas Barrack Faces Arraignment In Brooklyn Federal Court
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
There was no word on any charges, and the crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Driver Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter On Rockaway Boulevard In Queens