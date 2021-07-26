Today we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with perhaps a stray shower/rumble S&E this afternoon. It will be hotter, too, with highs around 90.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the low 70s in the city with 60s and possibly some distant 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be a hot, sunny day with highs around 90 again. There’s a chance of showers/t’storms into the evening/night with the approach of our next cold front.
Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. It won’t be quite as hot, either, with highs only in the low 80s.