By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday mornin’, folks! The new work week will start off on a bit of a muggy note with some clouds… but big improvements are in store as the day progresses!READ MORE: Driver Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter On Rockaway Boulevard In Queens
Expect temps this morning in the 60s and 70s under partly sunny skies and some patchy fog. As winds become more northwesterly and high pressure builds in, expect mostly sunny skies by afternoon with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s… about 10 degrees warmer than what we experienced yesterday!Citizen App Seeks 'Field Team Members' To Live Stream Breaking News Stories
Even better, the humidity will be falling throughout the day as well – so whereas yesterday was very muggy and uncomfortable at times, today will be much more pleasant. A great day to hang out in the yard or at the beach!NYC DOT Asks New Yorkers To Weigh In On Future Citi Bike Station Locations In Brooklyn, Queens
Tuesday will be another sunny and hot day with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, and just a bit more humidity will lead to a few pop-ups late at night. A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week with high humidity and a risk for scattered showers and storms. Have a great day!