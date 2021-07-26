CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows an overturned truck on the BQE.

Citizen App video shows the truck on its side and multiple first responders on the scene near Exit 31 in Brooklyn Monday morning.

We’re told the truck was carrying vegetables – mostly peppers – which were scattered across the highway.

Crews are cleaning up the mess.

No injuries have been reported.

