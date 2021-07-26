NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself on a subway platform in Harlem.
It happened back on July 8 on the A train platform at 116th Street.
Police said a 32-year-old woman reported seeing the man expose himself on the southbound platform.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.