NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A close advisor to former President Donald Trump faces arraignment Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Thomas Barrack is charged with violating federal lobbying law after allegedly failing to disclose his work on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Barack is the former chair of Trump's inaugural committee.
Last week, he was released on $250 million bond following his arrest in California.
That’s one of the largest bail amounts ever issued.