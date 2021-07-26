NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspected sexual predator accused of assaulting and mugging a woman in Williamsburg overnight.

The victim was on her way home and at the steps of her building when she was attacked.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, police say the woman wasn’t hospitalized and didn’t suffer serious physical injuries, but emotionally, you can imagine she is extremely shaken up.

Police are looking for a man seen in a surveillance photo wearing a mask, hat and hoodie.

They say he approached a 28-year-old woman at 1 a.m. Sunday. She was walking up the steps into a building near North 10th and Roebling Street, when investigators say he grabbed her and threw her down the stairs, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then stole her purse, which had cash and credit cards inside, and took off.

Later that day, at 1 p.m., the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at a CVS in Bensonhurst, making a $46 purchase.

Women who live in the area where the assault happened said it’s very worrisome.

“It’s a very troubling time to be a woman in the city. I myself have been assaulted on the subway. A man essentially grabbed me as I was walking down the stairs,” said Williamsburg resident Leila Scott. “So hearing the stories in the neighborhood where I live now is very troubling.”

“It’s something I think about all the time. I walk around with headphones, sometimes. I try not to do it at a certain hour because that’s terrifying to me,” another person said.

“I have a dog and I have walked in that time all night, I probably would come out with my husband now,” said Williamsburg resident Natalie Gee.

Police are scouring through surveillance footage and hope someone can identify the man in the photo.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.