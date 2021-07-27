NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent struggle that ended up with a would-be robber nearly losing his shorts was caught on video in Brooklyn.
It happened on July 12 at 2:40 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the would-be mugger attacking a 25-year-old man on 54th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn. The video show the suspect tossing the victim to the ground, punching him, and trying to grab his cash. The victim, rolling on the street, loses a shoe and grabs the suspect’s shorts, pulling them down to his ankles. Ultimately, they both tumble to the ground.
Meanwhile, three men nearby see what's going on, and intervene, pushing the attacker. The attacker again goes after the victim's cash, pulling at his shirt, until one of the nearby men ultimately pushes the attacker away.
The suspect managed to pull his shorts back on and got away empty handed, according to police.
The victim sustained cuts and bruises and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
