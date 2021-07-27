HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed two gun safety bills into law Tuesday.
"You can do a lot by law. You can do a lot with resources, but we also have to change the heart. We have to know each and every one of these kids know we love them and we're going to stand there for them and we're going to give them the very best opportunity in life, and I think hope and opportunity give us a running head start. And I want them to have a running head start in life," Lamont said.
The new legislation will provide community service violence prevention services under Medicaid.
It will also prevent people with protection orders against them from getting gun permits or ammunition.
The new law takes effect in June 2022.