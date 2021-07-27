NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An aircraft that served aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cold War is back home, decades later.
The Douglas F4D Skyray was lifted by a crane onto the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side.READ MORE: Shark Sighted Off Jones Beach Day After Lifeguard Was Bitten
The plane was originally deployed on the Intrepid between 1961-62.READ MORE: Full Lineup Revealed For 'We Love New York City: The Homecoming Concert' In Central Park
It was transported Monday from the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.MORE NEWS: NYPD: William Roberson Charged With Vandalizing Black Wall Street Gallery In SoHo
The plane traveled for about 30 hours on a barge from the Connecticut River all the way to the Hudson River.