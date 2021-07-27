CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An aircraft that served aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cold War is back home, decades later.

The Douglas F4D Skyray was lifted by a crane onto the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side.

(credit: CBS2)

The plane was originally deployed on the Intrepid between 1961-62.

It was transported Monday from the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

The plane traveled for about 30 hours on a barge from the Connecticut River all the way to the Hudson River.

