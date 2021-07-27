NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused in a string of anti-Muslim hate crimes in Queens.

Police say 30-year-old Naved Durrni is now facing several charges.

The first two incidents happened on June 20 in South Ozone Park.

Around 9:15 p.m., Durrni allegedly followed a man and a woman near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard while making anti-Muslim statements. He then allegedly punched the man in the back before grabbing the woman’s hijab and punching her in the arm.

Neither victim was seriously injured.

About an hour later, Durrni allegedly followed another man and another woman near Inwood Avenue and Liberty Avenue while making anti-Muslim statements.

Police say Durrni punched the woman in the face and head several times before running off.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for small cuts and a fractured nose.

Durrni is also accused in an attack that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: Hate Crime Task Force Detectives arrested:

Naved Durrni, 30, of Jamaica, NY, charged with Assault, Menacing and multiple Aggravated Harassments all as Hate Crimes, as well as Criminal Possession of a weapon. @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPD103Pct @NYPD106Pct @mayorsCAU https://t.co/Q3Xj964ELg — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 27, 2021

Police say he followed a woman on Sutphin Boulevard and pulled out a knife, making anti-Muslim statements and threatening her before running off.

Durrni has been charged with menacing as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime, in addition to criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment.