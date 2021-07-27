FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the moment Jets and Giants fans have been waiting for since last season ended — report day for the two teams.

In Florham Park, pretty much every member of the New York Jets rolled in Tuesday except one very important member — the new quarterback.

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick, has not ironed out all the details in his rookie contract and has not yet signed on the dotted line.

The money is not the issue since there is a rookie wage scale.

The two sides are trying to work out some of the language in the deal.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem too concerned.

“This is business, and Joe’s got a great handle on everything, and when it gets done, it gets done,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in Zach, too. He’s incredibly intelligent. He’s got a tremendous drive, so when he does get here, I know that somehow, someway, he’ll make up for it.”

Much more importantly, the Jets are dealing with the tragic loss of Gregg Knapp, the team’s passing game coordinator.

Knapp died last week at the age of 58 after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in California.

He had been working very closely with Wilson during mini-camp.

“It is an absolutely tragedy. Knowing Knapper, he’d be really, really upset if we didn’t move on with a positive attitude. He was a tremendous man. He was a tremendous leader, tremendous father, tremendous husband. He’s going to be sorely missed,” Saleh said.

READ MORE: Agent: Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries, Following Bike Accident In California

As far as the New York Giants go, there were a couple moves on report day.

Linebacker Blake Martinez was added to the reserve/COVID list while rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is coming off it. That leaves the question when will he be able to fully participate?

“In terms of practice itself, we’re not going to do anything with him on the field with the team until we know he’s fully ready to go,” head coach Joe Judge said. “One thing we really took away from last year was these things are all very specific to each person, what their symptoms were or what their exposure was, but that time away from training is what’s critical.”

The first official practices take place Wednesday.