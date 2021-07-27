ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A public hearing will be held Tuesday in Albany on the challenges facing New York’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care programs.
A State Senate committee will hear testimony on staffing shortages and how the pandemic has affected care.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced scrutiny for how nursing homes were run during the height of the pandemic.
Last week, the Justice Department declined to investigate whether admitting COVID-positive patients contributed to nursing home deaths. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn is still investigating.
The governor has denied any wrongdoing.