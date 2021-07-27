By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
A few showers are possible overnight, and a stray rumble can't be discounted. Otherwise, we are under partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 70s overnight.
Waking up to similar sky cover, we are 5-8 degrees cooler Wednesday, and stuck in the 70s by the time we get to Thursday. Wednesday afternoon brings about a few isolated showers, while Thursday has more of a potential punch to it. The low spins through the area, whipping up a few stronger downpours in its passage.
The week finishes cooler and comfortable around 80 degrees.