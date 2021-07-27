CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene of what appears to be a garage explosion in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

The blast was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at a house on Barry Avenue.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where there appeared to be extensive damage inside the garage.

Officials on the scene told CBS2 a man tried to turn on his dryer and it exploded.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his body.

