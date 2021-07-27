PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are on the scene of what appears to be a garage explosion in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
The blast was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at a house on Barry Avenue.READ MORE: Jose Lopez Charged With Exposing Himself To Several Women On The Subway, Police Say
Chopper 2 was overhead, where there appeared to be extensive damage inside the garage.
Officials on the scene told CBS2 a man tried to turn on his dryer and it exploded.
The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his body.READ MORE: NYPD: Man Suspected In 3rd Anti-Muslim Hate Crime In Queens
A 28 yr-old man was hurt (suffered burns to his body & is now stable) after a gas explosion blew out part of the garage of this home in Perth Amboy, New Jersey @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/JP2guJKU3D
— Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) July 27, 2021
MORE NEWS: Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon And More: Full Lineup Expected To Be Revealed Today For Central Park Great Lawn Concert
Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.