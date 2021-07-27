TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The pride of New Jersey is coming to the Garden State Parkway.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday the New Jersey Turnpike Authority is renaming nine service areas on the Garden State Parkway after New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.
The renamed service areas are as follows:
- Montvale: James Gandolfini Service Area
- Brookdale North: Larry Doby Service Area
- Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area
- Vauxhall: Whitney Houston Service Area
- Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi Service Area
- Monmouth: Judy Blume Service Area
- Forked River: Celia Cruz Service Area
- Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area
- Ocean View: Toni Morrison Service Area
"This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display," said Murphy. "This is the first part of an extended statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes throughout our state."
“By highlighting the past achievements of New Jersey residents, we aim to encourage hope for the future success stories of our great state, and maybe even inspire the next Toni Morrison or Jon Bon Jovi to achieve all that they can through the opportunities afforded in New Jersey,” first lady Tammy Murphy said.
The unanimous vote to rename the service areas was held Tuesday.
The service areas will also now have an interactive Wall of Fame showcasing over 200 biographical vignettes of New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.