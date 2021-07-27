JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lifeguards spotted a shark Tuesday morning at Jones Beach.
According to a New York State Parks spokesperson, lifeguards spotted the shark at 11:15 a.m. off the Central Mall area of the beach.
The shark was spotted off and on at Field 2 as well.
Swimming has been prohibited.
The sighting comes a day after a lifeguard was bitten in the water.
Officials did not specify what animal bit that lifeguard.
State Parks officials said a lifeguard was in the water around 11 a.m. Monday when he felt a bite on his left calf and then saw a fin. He was left with a gash about an inch long.
Swimming was suspended for about three hours.
There were shark sightings last week at Jones Beach and Nickerson Beach, following an unprecedented 20 sightings last year.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran sent a tweet saying police are “intensifying aerial and water patrols out of an abundance of caution,” and urged people to stay calm.
Due to multiple reported shark sightings, @NassauCountyPD is intensifying aerial and water patrols out of an abundance of caution. I urge residents to stay calm, use common sense and follow lifeguard instructions.
— Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) July 26, 2021
According to Parks officials, some of the best ways to avoid sharks are:
- Avoid areas where people are swimming.
- Avoid swimming as dusk.
- Swim in groups close to the shore.
The lifeguard was treated at the beach, then taken to a hospital to be checked out. We're told he's doing just fine.
The incident comes amid as cownose rays are also alarming swimmers in our area, with some confusing them for sharks.