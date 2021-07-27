NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the details Tuesday for a concert this summer he calls a concert for the history books.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, every borough gets a concert in what is being called “Homecoming Week,” but the biggest, most star-stuffed one will be in Central Park.

Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J and Earth, Wind and Fire are among the long list of artists taking part in a a weeklong celebration of new York City’s reopening.

“It’s going to be a big, long, amazing concert,” de Blasio said.

“Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are coming back,” Davis said.

Music producing legend Clive Davis announced the star-studded line up for the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park. The Great Lawn will host the final and biggest show on August 21st after concerts in every borough leading up to it.

Here’s the full list of appearances, so far: Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Rob Thomas.

“Eighty percent of the tickets will be free. We want this to be a concert for the people,” de Blasio said.

Sixty thousand free and VIP tickets will be made available. Free tickets, as well as the VIP tickets for purchase, will be released to the public in batches on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. EDT at NYC.gov/HomecomingWeek.

“So if you want to go to this concert you have to show proof of vaccination… as long as you have your first dose and proof of it you’re good,” de Blasio said.

“We’re happy to get people back to work especially our organized labor friends at the unions,” said Live Nation regional president Geoff Gordon.

Additional free and VIP ticket release dates and times are:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

The concert will be broadcast globally on CNN, de Blasio said.

The mega concert will cap off a week of shows, one in each borough. The concerts will be held as follows:

August 16 — Orchard Beach in the Bronx

August 17 — Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island

August 19 — Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront in Brooklyn

August 20 — Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

August 21 — Great Lawn at Central Park

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible,” said de Blasio. “This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”

“There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City,” said Davis. “I consider the mayor’s request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion.”

Performers have not been announced yet for the other events.