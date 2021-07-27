NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States government has sold a unique Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by convicted hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli.
The sole copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was sold Tuesday.READ MORE: Laru Beya Collective In The Rockaways Brings Surfing To Kids Who May Not Otherwise Had The Chance To Try It
It was previously ordered to be forfeited as a substitute asset in connection with the close to $7.4 million forfeiture judgement against Shkreli.READ MORE: NYC Health Department Sees Increase In Reports Of Children Accidentally Ingesting Edible Cannabis Products
Proceeds will satisfy the outstanding balance, but the exact amount was not revealed.MORE NEWS: 'We Love You': Athletes, Fans Offer Support To Simone Biles After She Withdrew From Olympics Gymnastics Team Final
In 2017, Shkreli, a former drug company CEO, was found guilty of deceiving investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.