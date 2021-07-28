NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A cross-country ride to honor fallen members of law enforcement arrived in Newark Wednesday morning, to pay tribute to five police officers lost in 2020.
The "End OF Watch Ride To Remember" arrived with a 40-foot trailer wrapped in photos of each of the 339 officers who died last year.
The group left Washington state in May and plan to visit each law enforcement agency where the fallen officers worked.
Relatives say they appreciate the recognition for their loved ones.
“All of the officials have just taken into consideration to remember those who have worked for them, paid the price, and also died for them,” said widow Gwendolyn Furr.
"Each one served their community. Each one served their city, their state, their county and it's our honor to recognize this," said Jagrut Shah, founder of the End Of Watch Ride To Remember.
The group also stopped at the Union City Police Department.