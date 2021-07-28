NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of robbing an 11-year-old girl while making sexual threats.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Jackson Heights section of Queens.

The 11-year-old girl was walking to the grocery store when an unknown man allegedly came up behind her, grabbed her by the throat, removed her face mask and dragged her into an alleyway.

Police say he held her down on the ground and pressed a sharp metal object against her throat while making sexual threats and demanding to know her age.

The man allegedly took the girl’s house keys, a reusable grocery bag and $20 before running off.

🚨DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS PERSON?🚨 On 7/25 at 8:45 AM near 86 St & Northern Blvd, the suspect dragged an 11-year-old female into an alleyway, placed a sharp object to her throat while making sexual statements & removed her property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or ☎️at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ao4PTz1tiV

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2021

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut to her throat.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.