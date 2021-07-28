By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. It won’t be quite as hot, either, with highs only in the low 80s.READ MORE: Cuomo: New York State To Review New CDC Guidance Calling For Indoor Masking, Regardless Of Vaccination Status, In Areas Where COVID Spread Is High
Tonight we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Temps will fall to around 70 again.
READ MORE: Driver Killed In Crash On Long Island Expressway
Tomorrow will be a more active day with showers/t’storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. There’s an elevated risk for severe weather with the best chance just west of the city; damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado will be possible. Leftover showers/t’storms will linger into the late night hours.
Friday’s looking much better: mostly sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low 80s.MORE NEWS: Family Says Than Than Htwe, Woman Critically Injured In Subway Robbery Attempt, 'Won't Make It Out Of This'
CLICK HERE for more information.