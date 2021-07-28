NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the suspect in two church burglaries in Queens.
The first one happened on July 9 at 8 a.m. Police say the suspect broke into the Chongsyn Korean Church on Barclay Avenue in Murray Hill. They say he forced open the rear door. Once inside, they say he stole a wallet with $50 in it, eyeglasses, and a portable charger.
The second incident took place on July 15 just before 5 a.m. at the Pure Presbyterian NY Church on 32nd Avenue. Police say he forced open a rear window, and once inside he stole $100, a cell phone, headphones, a portable hard drive and an Apple Airpod case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.