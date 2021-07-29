GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple tornado warnings in the Tri-State Area throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, and heavy rains and flooding also caused issues across the region.

A possible tornado touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Several businesses in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, near Trenton, New Jersey, were damaged, including a car dealership that looked nearly flattened in some areas.

The wild weather also caused damage in our area.

In Bergen County, a large tree was uprooted and crashed into a home in Glen Rock. The roof and the side of the house were damaged. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, roads turned into raging rivers. Video from Park Avenue in West Caldwell shows floodwaters racing down the street, leaving a car and shed partially submerged.

Car stuck in flood water in Nutley, NJ. The creek in nearby Kingsland Park overflowed tonight with all the rain and flooded several streets ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/usKe3kB5AA — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) July 30, 2021

Flooding was also a problem nearby in Nutley. A car was stuck in the middle of the road, deep in the water.

Video from Twitter shows heavy floodwaters moving through moments after the storm hit.