GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple tornado warnings in the Tri-State Area throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, and heavy rains and flooding also caused issues across the region.
A possible tornado touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Biden Ramps Up Vaccine Push With New Rules For Federal Workers And Call For $100 Payments
Several businesses in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, near Trenton, New Jersey, were damaged, including a car dealership that looked nearly flattened in some areas.
READ MORE FROM CBS PHILLY: All Employees Accounted For After Possible Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership, Official Says
The wild weather also caused damage in our area.
In Bergen County, a large tree was uprooted and crashed into a home in Glen Rock. The roof and the side of the house were damaged. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.READ MORE: All Employees Accounted For After Possible Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership, Official Says
Elsewhere in New Jersey, roads turned into raging rivers. Video from Park Avenue in West Caldwell shows floodwaters racing down the street, leaving a car and shed partially submerged.
Car stuck in flood water in Nutley, NJ. The creek in nearby Kingsland Park overflowed tonight with all the rain and flooded several streets @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/usKe3kB5AA
— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) July 30, 2021
Flooding was also a problem nearby in Nutley. A car was stuck in the middle of the road, deep in the water.MORE NEWS: Vessel At Hudson Yards Closes Indefinitely After 14-Year-Old Jumps From Structure
Video from Twitter shows heavy floodwaters moving through moments after the storm hit.